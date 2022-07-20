VIDEO: Someone Drove Their Car Onto The White Rock Pier

A video circulating on social media captures a motorist driving their Ford Mustang onto the White Rock Pier.

The clip in question was shared to TikTok and Twitter, and has everyone who’s seen it puzzled as to how the driver managed to achieve this, and more importantly – why.

The clip has resulted in the White Rock RCMP opening an investigation to locate the vehicle and the driver.

White Rock Police stated “the pier is not a roadway and depending on the circumstances, driving on this pedestrian walkway could be a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call White Rock RCMP’s non-emergency line at 778-545-4800.

