The Light Display At Capilano Suspension Bridge Will Dazzle On Until Family Day

Experience the dazzling display of lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park before it’s over.

While its popular nighttime event ‘Canyon Lights’ was cancelled this year due to the ongoing pandemic, guests can still visit during the day.

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily up until Family Day on February 15th.

Spectators can take in the millions of twinkling lights which are just as magical during the day as they are at night.

Like usual, the suspension bridge, TreeTops Adventure course and CliffWalk have all been decked out in lights.

Guests can pre-select a date and time slot to book ahead of time to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

The park also has several other safety precautions put in place, including hand sanitizer stations, mandatory face masks and directional signage.

Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge

When: Happening daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 15th, 2021

Where: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Cost: $54.95 for adults, kids under six are free

