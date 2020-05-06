Canucks Want Vancouver To Be One Of The NHL’s Hub Cities This Summer

While big events will be put off this summer, you may still be able to watch the Canucks play here in Vancouver.

The Canucks have shown interest in making Vancouver a host venue for a tournament-style playoff. But when these games happen, there will likely be no fans inside Rogers Arena.

Currently, the NHL is looking at different ways of hosting games. One of those means having hubs, which means there would be “four NHL markets that would host the rest of the regular-season games… and then would host the Stanley Cup playoffs.”

“How it would work is that you’d have the NHL send a set number of teams, about a quarter number of teams, into a market like Vancouver, have them housed at nearby hotels, try to arrange practice facilities… and then of course do the games without fans in the stands,” said TSN1040’s Tom Mayenknecht to CTV News.

And in this scenario, Mayenknecht added that Vancouver or Edmonton is a likely choice.

