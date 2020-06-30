There’s Going To Be a “Cancel Canada Day” March in Vancouver on July 1

While many may be celebrating July 1st, Idle No More is hosting a “Cancel Canada Day” march in Vancouver.

This Wednesday, the Indigenous-led group is holding the event to call for a “peaceful revolution which honours and fulfils Indigenous sovereignty.”

“We will not celebrate the ongoing genocide within Canada against Indigenous people,” states the event page. “Instead we will gather to honour all of the lives lost to the Canadian State.”

Four women first started Idle No More in 2012 to build a movement for Indigenous rights across Canada.

So far, more than 400 people have confirmed attendance, while 1,600 are interested in the Cancel Canada Day march. It is happening across the country, with the Vancouver event planned for 3 pm at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Organizers are reminding people to wear masks and to stay two metres apart.

This comes after Vancouver has held several Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks, in solidarity with the protests across the U.S.

