Canadians May Be Required To Wear Face Masks For A Few Years

Although scientists globally are racing to find a vaccine for COVID-19, people may still be required to wear masks for years to come.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the vaccine will not be an instant “silver bullet” against the virus.

“We’re going to have to manage this pandemic certainly over the next year,” said Dr. Tam. “But certainly [we are] planning for the longer term of the next two to three years during which the vaccine may play a role, but we don’t know yet.”

Dr. Tam said safety measures like physical distancing, mask wearing and limiting crowd sizes may remain in place for the next several years.

She also said there may be an issue with distribution for the vaccine as there likely won’t be enough vaccines for the entire population.

However, she said she is “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine will be available by the end of the year. There are currently more than 166 vaccines being tested at various stages across the globe right now, says the World Health Organization.

