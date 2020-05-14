72% Of Canadians Support Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccine

It turns out that once there is a vaccine for the Coronavirus, a majority of Canadians will support making it mandatory for all.

A recent study (done by Ipsos for Global News) found that 72% of Canadians believe a vaccine should be obligatory.

Meanwhile, 67% of Canadians think the country should have the “ability and capacity” to vaccinate before reopening all businesses.

Of those who support the vaccine, the numbers are highest among those who are 65 years and older.

Health Minister Adrian Dix previously said once the vaccine is ready, everyone will have to register for it.

He explained the mandatory registration would be there “to ensure that everybody knows, especially public health knows who’s immunized and who isn’t.”

Meanwhile, many anti-vaxxer Canadians have held protests, calling the virus “fake news.”

Do you think vaccines should be mandatory?

