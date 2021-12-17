Canada’s First Ever Charcuterie Café Is Officially Open in Vancouver

What started as an idea has grown into an actual restaurant dedicated to serving meat, cheese and wine.

Charcuterie Vancouver first opened in 2019 as a catering business. They curate lovely charcuterie platters, boards and boxes for all events full of treats, meats, cheeses and customizable options. The business quickly grew popular and was soon recognized all over the lower mainland.

Now the owner, Sadaf Rahimi, has launched a storefront and actual cafe, making it the first ever charcuterie cafe in Canada.

The Charcuterie Vancouver Cafe can be found at 2766 West 4th Ave in Vancouver⁣.

The shop took 6 months to create and execute, but the end result looks worth the wait. They serve coffee, baked goods, and sandwiches during the day, and charcuterie and wine at night.

You can also browse the boxes and samples at the storefront, and purchase them to enjoy at home.

Just in time for holiday festivities. A box from here will definitely impress your friends and family.

Charcuterie Vancouver

Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue

Hours: Open daily at 11:00 a.m.

