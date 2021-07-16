Trudeau Confirms Border Will Reopen To Vaccinated Americans This Summer

Our American neighbours may soon be able to visit again and vice versa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the premiers on Thursday to discuss having the Canadian-US border reopen this summer. Trudeau went as far to say that Canada may even be able to welcome visitors from other countries by September.

However, only those that are fully vaccinated will be able to cross the border.

Plans to reopen the border has been discussed not only with the premiers but also with the United States. Allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens may be able to travel to Canada as soon as mid-August for non-essential reasons.

The border being able to reopen follows the fact that vaccination rates have gone up for both countries. Currently Canada sits at 77.7% of citizens having at least one dose and 41% with both. As for Americans, 67.9% have had one one and 59.5% have both doses.

As vaccination rates climb and positive cases drop, so does the return to normalcy.

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since more than one year ago on March 21, 2020. It has since then been extended on a month by month basis. The next renewal date set for July 20th, where it looks like the restrictions will be renewed for one last time.

Travel between the countries to allow for the border to reopen is something many have been waiting for.

