The Border Reopens To Americans On Monday and Thousands Plan To Cross Over

Our American neighbours will soon be over to cross the border into Canadian soil next week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with premiers back in July to discuss having the Canadian-US border reopen sometime late summer.

However, the federal government seems to have expedited that timeline and confirmed the border will officially reopen by August 9th for fully vaccinated will be able to cross the border.

Ironically, the United States will not extend the courtesy back to Canadians until at least August 21st.

Entering Canada

Similar to Canadians entering the country, American travellers will be required to submit proof of vaccination on the ArriveCAN app or on the online portal prior to arrival.

They will also need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to entering Canada. With this, they will not need to undergo the hotel stay or 14-day quarantine anymore.

The border being able to reopen follows vaccination rates increasing in both countries. Currently Canada sits at 77.7% of citizens having at least one dose and 61.2% with both. As for Americans, 67.9% have had at least one dose and 50.5% have received both. As vaccination rates climb and positive cases drop, so does the return to normalcy.

Since the official announcement, several travel websites reported spikes in thousands of Americans booking recreational travel in Canada this month. That being said, you will likely come across a lot of American license plates in the near future.

Following Trudeau’s statement, BC Premier John Horgan spoke at a news conference to support the decision. He claims that although reopening the border would be a “massive undertaking”, it is one that he feel that the province is ready for.

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21, 2020.

Potential Complications

Travel between the countries to allow for the border to reopen is something many have been waiting for. However, a recent strike notice by CBSA workers at the border may complicate things. The job action begins August 6 and the union representing the employees warns travellers should expect long lineups and lengthy delays at border crossings and airports.

