The Canada-U.S. Border Closure Will Be Extended Again

As the pandemic continues, the Canada-U.S. border closure will see yet another extension.

The border between Canada and the U.S. will remain closed to all non-essential travel until September 21st, officials announced Friday.

“We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through September 21,” Acting U.S. Homeland Security Department Secretary Chad Wolf wrote on Twitter.

The border closure was first introduced in March when the pandemic began and has been extended on 30-day intervals since.

According to a recent study, by Ipsos-Reid, 85% of Canadians think the border should remain closed until at least the end of 2020. But that hasn’t stopped many individuals from trying to get into the country. One man even evaded border security by floating down a river.

While Canada currently has 121,267 COVID-19 cases, the U.S. has 5.26 million cases.

