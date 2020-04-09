Canada Just Surpassed 20,000 Cases Of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases has climbed drastically across Canada, reaching more than 20,000 cases, Thursday.

Several provinces reported new numbers Thursday, with Quebec adding 881 new cases. There are 20,675 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Canada.

RELATED: B.C. Lost More Than 132,000 Jobs In March Due To COVID-19

And while 503 people have died so far, 4,889 have recovered. Here is a breakdown of how each province and territory is doing:

Quebec – 10,912

Ontario – 5,795

Alberta – 1,423

B.C. – 1,336

Nova Scotia – 373

Saskatchewan – 278

Newfoundland – 236

Manitoba – 207

New Brunswick – 111

P.E.I – 25

N.W.T – 5

Yukon – 8

Nunavut – 0

Canada recently predicted there may be up to 22,000 new cases over the coming months, with up to 700 more deaths by next week.

The best way to help flatten the curve is to continue self-isolating.

For more news, head to our News section.