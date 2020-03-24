Canada Post Cuts Hours and Need to Sign for Packages

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Canada Post is cutting its hours and will not require customers to sign for packages.

“To say we are living in a time of unprecedented change has become an understatement in just the last few days,” Doug Ettinger, President and CEO of Canada Post, wrote to the public. “It’s an anxious time for all Canadians as the way we interact, work, shop and do almost everything else has been dramatically altered.”

While anyone with the company who can work from home is now doing so, that isn’t the case for most Canada Post workers.

Canada Post’s Approach to COVID-19

That means the company is limiting its store-hours, by one hour at the beginning and end of each day. They are also implementing their “Knock, Drop, and Go” approach.

That means customers will not have to sign for parcels. Delivery employees will knock or ring, leave the package and then depart for their next trip.

“This change eliminates the need for signatures at the door and greatly reduces the number of parcels sent to our post offices for pick-up,” a press release read. “Please give our employees space and avoid opening the door or greeting them personally when they are at the door to deliver.”

People with packages that need proof of age or ID will need to head to the postal office. If someone does have to pick up a package, the company is asking people to practice social distancing.

“Above all, we ask everyone to be patient and respectful,” wrote Ettinger. “Being anxious at this time is completely understandable, but we are all in this together.”

Companies like FedEx are also suspending the need to sign for packages.

