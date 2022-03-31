Canada Is Changing Entry Requirements At The Border & Here’s A Quick Summary

Beginning April 1, Canada is changing entry requirements for fully vaccinated travellers by scrapping mandatory testing. Some rules still apply, we have them broken down for you below.

Fully-vaccinated travellers do not need to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 test result.

Some travellers will be randomly selected for testing, but they will no longer be required to quarantine while waiting for test results.

For non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated, requirements stay the same

They must provide proof of an accepted type of pre-entry COVID test unless they are exempt

These include a negative antigen test, a valid negative molecular test, or a previous positive molecular test.

Unless otherwise exempt, all travellers eligible to enter Canada who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will continue to be tested with COVID-19 molecular tests on arrival and on Day 8, while they quarantine for 14 days.

All travellers continue to be required to submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN

If you’re still unsure on your entry status, you can find out if you are eligible to enter Canada here.

