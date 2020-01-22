Canada Line users are about to see a massive increase in services, as new trains come into play.

Officials announced Tuesday that four new trains are now in service, which will increase capacity by 15% during peak hours.

And with eight new trains to come, there will be a 35% service increase this year, compared to 2019.

“The addition of these new Canada Line cars will help more people get to where they need to go faster, whether it is downtown Vancouver, YVR or Richmond, letting them avoid congestion and giving them more time to spend with friends and family,” said Bowinn Ma, Parliamentary Secretary for TransLink.

This is all part of the 10-Year Transit Expansion Plan, to help the growing number of commuters – given that, in 2019, more than 50 million people boarded the Canada Line.

The $88 million investment is funded by Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and TransLink.

The eight remaining trains will arrive from South Korea later this year.

The new trains are on top of the upcoming train station set for construction in Richmond.

