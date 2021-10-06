Canada’s First 3D Printed House Is In BC and You Can Rent It On Airbnb

This tiny and beautiful home nestled in the nature of the Kootenay Lake area has something very unique about it.

Called the Fibonacci House, the entire home was designed using the famous mathematical Fibonacci Sequence often found in nature. To make it even more unique, it is also Canada’s first 3D printed house ever.

And the good news is, you can rent this one of a kind 3D printed concrete home and see it yourself on Airbnb.

About the Fibonacci House

The home was designed digitally and then sent to a robotic printer. The materials to build the house were then printed using a concrete printer designed and sold by Twente Additive Manufacturing.

After which, the walls of the Fibonacci House were printed off-site in merely 11 days, and brought to the build location for workers to assemble.

Not only is this a unique stay, but all proceeds from the Airbnb revenues go towards World Housing (.org). This is an international NGO that works towards solving the global housing crisis via an affordable homes project.

Here are Some Numbers To Get Started:

Located in 40 km from Nelson, the cute 3D printed house is surrounded by lush greens, views of the mountains and the lake. The free-form design of the home has curved walls, a spiral outline making it for a fun stay.

The home is also completely sound and climate proof. It can sleep up to two adults and two children on its two mezzanine areas. The bathroom is tiled mosaic and in the middle of the Fibonacci curve is the shower. The stay, as well as the home is a natural beauty and magestic.

Location: Procter, 40 kms from Nelson, British Columbia

Interior: 32 sq-m

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Let’s Take A Closer Look At This 3D Printed House:

Learn more about the listing on Airbnb.

