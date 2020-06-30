Canada’s 14-Day Quarantine Rule (Expiring Today) Has Been Extended

Just as the 14-day Quarantine Rule was about to end, Canada has extended it. The rule meant those returning to Canada from abroad would have to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.

RELATED: Canada Is Successfully Flattening The Curve Quicker Than Most Countries

It was originally set in place March 25th and was meant to end at 11:59 pm ET, Tuesday. However, reports show the government plans on extending that rule, today.

“It is the intention of the government to continue the 14-day mandatory self-isolation under the federal Quarantine Act,” said a senior government official to CBC.

Those under the Quarantine Rule receive regular check-ups to ensure they’re following the rules. And anyone who fails to comply can face a fine of up to $750,000 or prison time.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.