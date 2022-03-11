Get ready, you will soon be able to book your B.C. camping reservations for 2022.

On March 15, Parks Canada will soft launch its new camping booking site.

That means you can make a profile and peruse what will be available. Doing this is worth considering, because at 7 a.m. on March 21 the website goes live for booking, and people will be there at 6:59 a.m. watching, and waiting.

Historically the previous website, Discover B.C., has a track record for crashing on opening day.

Don’t be stuck trying to come up with an original username while all the primo spots get taken.

Good luck!

