Cafe Medina Is Hosting A Mediterranean Inspired Dinner After Dark Series

One of Vancouver’s best brunch spots Cafe Medina is going to the dark side by offering its signature ‘Medina After Dark’ dinner series.
This year’s event features Mediterranean inspired small plates (and wine) that will make you feel like you’re on the other side of the world.
Savoury snacks and small plates
- Carrote ($12): Raita, persillade, za’atar
- Legume Vert ($12): Broccolini, tahini, sesame seeds
- Halloumi ($14): Aleppo honey, toasted pistachio, pita chips
- Harissa Prawns ($16): Sole Food Farms greens, barrel-aged feta, orange, fennel
- Hummus Pitryot ($17): Roasted mushrooms, hummus, housemade flatbread
- Le Thon ($17): Pickled beans, Castelvetrano olives, egg
- Coca ($18): Seasonal ingredients, housemade sourdough flatbread
- Hummus Agneau ($18): Lamb, hummus, jus, pomegranate, housemade flatbread
“The whole team has worked extremely hard to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience unlike anything else we’ve seen in Vancouver to date,” said Café Medina owner Robbie Kane, in a news release.
“We can’t wait to welcome longtime fans and new visitors alike and offer them the same sustenance, service and atmosphere we pride ourselves on providing every day in a new nighttime setting.”
The series kicked off Oct. 22nd and is available Thursdays through Saturdays for dine-in, pick up and even delivery.
Limited reservations for parties of two to six people for the new Medina After Dark experience can be made on their website.
Medina After Dark
When: Available Thursdays through Saturdays
Where: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver
For more eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
