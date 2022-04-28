Langley’s New Dessert Cafe Serves 13 Types of Waffles

There’s a new Korean dessert cafe in town and you’ve got to give it a try.

Cafe Etoile just opened its doors in Langley after a successful soft launch last month.

There’s always extra room for dessert and this is the place to get just that.

Their menu includes shaved milk ice in a variety of flavours, including Oreo, injeolmini, matcha, cheesecake, strawberry, mango and watermelon.

Plus, they have mini Liege waffles that are to die for.

They come in the following varieties: original, cinnaffle, sprinkle, peach mango, s’mores, custard macadamia, Oreo, caramel walnut, hazelnut, matcha and coconut.

For something extra sweet, try their honey toast, which is topped off with whipped cream and caramel syrup.

Get a hot beverage while you’re at it, like an espresso, Americano, cafe latte, caramel macchiato, London fog, vanilla latte or cappuccino.

Or opt for something more refreshing, with their Oreo, mango or matcha frappe, or mango and peach iced tea.

Cafe Etoile

When: Open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 21183 88 Ave #105, Langley Twp

