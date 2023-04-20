This popular Korean dessert cafe opened just last year, and if you haven’t been there yet you definitely need to go give it a try.

Cafe Etoile opened its doors in Langley just last Spring and it has quickly become a local favourite.

No matter the time of day, there’s always room for dessert and this is exactly what you need.

Their menu includes shaved milk ice in a variety of flavours, including Oreo, injeolmini, matcha, cheesecake, strawberry, mango and watermelon. Plus, they have mini Liege waffles that are to die for.

They come in the following varieties: original, cinnaffle, sprinkle, peach mango, s’mores, custard macadamia, Oreo, caramel walnut, hazelnut, matcha and coconut.

For something extra sweet, try their honey toast, which is topped off with whipped cream and caramel syrup.

Get a hot beverage while you’re at it, like an espresso, Americano, cafe latte, caramel macchiato, London fog, vanilla latte or cappuccino.

Or opt for something more refreshing, with their Oreo, mango or matcha frappe, or mango and peach iced tea.

Cafe Etoile

When: Open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 21183 88 Ave #105, Langley Twp