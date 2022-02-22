Cactus Club is Officially Closing One of Their Vancouver Locations

Fan’s of the Cactus Club on Robson St. have until the end of March to say goodbye. It has served the neighbourhood for twenty years.

Cactus Club is officially closing its Robson location on March 27.

Soon after Earl’s assumed ownership of the chain earlier this month; however, the company announced it has no plans to renew its lease when it expires at the end of the month.

As of writing, Cactus Club has yet to indicate if they plan to relocate elsewhere.

That said, the popular chain will continue to operate two other downtown locations in high traffic, tourist areas, at English Bay and the Convention Centre.

They also plan to open a new location in Coquitlam sometime in the near future.

