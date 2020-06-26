A second nightclub is opening back up in Vancouver this weekend, as B.C. enters Phase 3 of its Restart plan.
Cabana Lounge announced they are welcoming guests back beginning Friday, after Studio Lounge reopened last week.
However, like other business reopening, Cabana Lounge is doing so with certain safety measures in place.
“It’s going to be a bit of a trial run for us,” said Ritesh Maisuria (Tubbs), the VIP host. “So we’re going to have a mix of club music and lounge music. We’re hoping to keep the vibe and energy up.”
The bar will be open for private bookings and table reservations from 10 pm – 3 am. It will have a limited capacity, with tables of up to six people in the main room.
Like Studio Lounge and Nightclub, there won’t be a dance floor and people will be encouraged to continue physical distancing.
“The staff will be taking all necessary precautions to make sure we can provide a safe and fun experience for everyone,” adds Maisuria.
Cabana is one of many businesses opening back up, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to fall in B.C.
