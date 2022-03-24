This Vancouver Eatery Serves Up A Hearty Brunch Everyday Of The Week

When the brunch craving hits, head over to this Vancouver hot spot that whips up hearty and delicious breakfast dishes everyday of the week.

Get up and at ’em at C Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine, conveniently located inside the Century Plaza Hotel in the heart of the downtown core.

The newly-added offerings include a gourmet Benny Bar that offers five spins on the classic brunch favourite.

They include: Traditional (sliced country ham), $18; Smoked Salmon (with dill cream cheese), $19; Peppercorn Short Rib (pulled short rib), $22; Mushroom (with goat cheese), $17; and Pork Belly (crispy confit pork belly), $18.

All Benny Bar offerings are served with poached eggs and Hollandaise on top of a freshly toasted English muffin with a side of hash browns.

Here’s the entire menu developed by Executive Chef Behshad Zolnasr:

Century Breakfast (2 eggs, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns, toast), $18;

Breakfast Poutine (grilled peppers, onions, tomato jam, 2 poached eggs, Hollandaise), $16;

Avocado Toast (avocado purée, heirloom tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, goat cheese, green salad), $15;

Steak & Eggs (2 eggs, hashbrowns, tomatoes, chimichurri, Hollandaise), 6oz flatiron $21; or 4oz Wagyu striploin $39;

Chicken & Waffles (fried chicken thighs, cinnamon waffles, Sriracha syrup, 2 poached eggs), $19;

Breakfast Hash (potatoes, chorizo, tomato jam, avocado, 2 poached eggs, Hollandaise, pesto), $17;

Chia Bowl (coconut chia seeds, honey, vegan granola, fresh fruit, toasted coconut), $14;

Cinnamon Waffles (caramelized banana, candied walnuts, Chantilly cream), $14;

French Toast (berry compote, lime crème fraîche, almond crumble), $15;

Three Egg Omelet (toast, choice of green salad or breakfast potatoes), crispy bacon and cheddar $18; mushrooms + goat cheese $17; or egg whites with heirloom tomatoes, basil and feta $17.

Early-bird options are available from 7:30 a.m. to noon on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends.

C Prime

Address: Located inside the Century Plaza Hotel at 1015 Burrard Street, Vancouver

