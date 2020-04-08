Take A Stroll Through Victoria’s Butchart Gardens From Your Home

While this may be a difficult time for all of us, it’s important to stop and smell the roses – at least, virtually.

Butchart Gardens in Victoria is giving Canadians that exact opportunity with a virtual tour through the park.

The botanical gardens announced its closing, March 26th, to help curb the spread of the virus. But as spring arrives, the garden is in full bloom.

The “virtual visit” is a chance to admire photos of the Victoria park in all its beauty. Butchart Gardens usually has more than one million visitors each year.

It features 55 acres of gardens and 900 plant varieties with 26 greenhouses.

You can also do a virtual cherry blossom tour, based here in Vancouver.

