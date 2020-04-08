Take A Stroll Through Victoria’s Butchart Gardens From Your Home

Dana Bowen | April 8, 2020
More
25 Places In British Columbia You Must See Before You Die

While this may be a difficult time for all of us, it’s important to stop and smell the roses – at least, virtually.

Butchart Gardens in Victoria is giving Canadians that exact opportunity with a virtual tour through the park.

RELATED: You Can Enjoy The Northern Lights From Home Through a Live Stream

Butchart Gardens

Photo: Butchart Gardens Victoria

The botanical gardens announced its closing, March 26th, to help curb the spread of the virus. But as spring arrives, the garden is in full bloom. 

Photo: Butchart Gardens

Photo: Butchart Gardens

Butchart Gardens Victoria

Photo: Butchart Gardens

Butchart Gardens Victoria

Photo: Rose Gardens Victoria

The “virtual visit” is a chance to admire photos of the Victoria park in all its beauty. Butchart Gardens usually has more than one million visitors each year.

Butchart Gardens

Photo: The tulips at Victoria’s gardens

It features 55 acres of gardens and 900 plant varieties with 26 greenhouses.

You can also do a virtual cherry blossom tour, based here in Vancouver.

Butchart Gardens Victoria

Photo: Butchart Gardens

For more B.C. news, head to our News section.

Log in or create an account to save content