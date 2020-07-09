Someone Did a Burnout Over The New Pride Rainbow Crosswalk

A week after West Vancouver revealed a new Pride crosswalk, someone defaced it.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, when police inside the station said they heard a “loud and sustained tire squealing outside.”

RELATED: The Vancouver Pride Society Just Banned Police From Future Parades & Festivals

Officers then saw tire marks across the new crosswalk. The black Ford Mustang, which had two occupants, quickly sped away and has yet to be found.

“This is very upsetting,” said Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy in a press release. “For whatever reason, this person has chosen to leave a gesture of hate on a crosswalk that stands for the exact opposite.”

Police had unveiled the new Pride crosswalk last week at the intersection of 16th Street and Esquimalt Avenue.

They are looking for the Mustang, which was made between 1999-2004. It had red racing stripes along the sides and top, along with a rear spoiler and hood scoop.

If anyone has information on this incident, West Vancouver police are asking those to call them.

In other West Vancouver news, police recently arrested a man after a video surfaced of his family feeding wild black bears.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.