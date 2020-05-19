Burnaby RCMP Caught More Than 30 Speeders In One Day

Burnaby RCMP is asking drivers to slow down, as officers caught more than 30 drivers speeding in one day.

On Monday alone, police said they caught 22 speeders and 11 excessive speeders. Among that number, RCMP caught three distracted drivers and two without valid licences.

Police have seen an increase in speeders since B.C. declared a State of Emergency, as roads have been less busy.

“Don’t use roads like race tracks,” read a Burnaby RCMP news release.

So, B.C. is now launching a safety campaign that urges drivers to slow down.

