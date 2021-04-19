Burnaby Just Restricted Access To The City’s Most Scenic Late Night Hot Spot

It seems that Burnaby Mountain will no longer be the scene for star-gazing and night strolls.

A tweet from the City of Burnaby has announced that the parking lot on the mountain will be closed nightly at 10pm. This limits access to the park during the darker hours, as it is difficult and dangerous to reach the park without vehicle access.

RELATED: Hot Spots To Chase Cherry Blossoms In Burnaby

The curfew is effective immediately the tweet reads.

Effective immediately, the main parking lot on Burnaby Mountain will be closed every night at 10pm. This closing time is consistent with other parks in the city. pic.twitter.com/x46DwEolWq — City of Burnaby (@CityofBurnaby) April 16, 2021



Burnaby Mountain has long been a popular spot to catch the night skyline and enjoy a scenic view over Metro Vancouver. With no access to it during night, it cuts off those that wish to enjoy the park.

Residents do not appear to be happy by this new curfew.

That’s incredibly disappointing. It was one of the best night-time overlooks of Metro Vancouver. What prompted the change? Also, as a Burnaby resident, which elected leaders should I be talking to about changing this decision? — Robin Monks (@RobinMonks) April 18, 2021

That’s really sad – that’s where we go to watch meteors. :( — FFDev (@JDBearC) April 18, 2021

The City of Burnaby did respond to say that “we received a number of complaints about large gatherings in the parking lot late into the night, as well as concerns around social distancing.”

They also went on to state that due to the closure of the restaurant at the top of the mountain, no events or gathering are allowed. This is in compliance with current health orders.

It looks like, at least in the interim, Burnaby Mountain visitors will need to find a new spot to enjoy nature at night, or catch the Lyrid Meteors happening this week.

Stay updated on things happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.