Zara Opens New Flagship Store in Burnaby & It’s The Largest in Canada (PHOTOS)

The massive Zara construction zone in Metrotown’s Metropolis in Burnaby is finally complete.

Zara has officially opened up earlier this month, being the new flagship location and one of the largest in Canada. It also happens to be the most technologically advanced store in Canada.

The store opened its doors on Friday, July 23, 2021 with a brand new concept.

Bigger Than Ever

Zara is headquartered in Spain and has approximately 2,270 stores worldwide. This newest store is located on the upper level south-west corner of the mall and has a whopping 38,499 sq-ft of retail space. This grew from the original 18,000 sq-ft it was planned for.

This store will have the ability to self-checkout or have the option to have everything delivered to your home. So you don’t have to lug around your large shopping hauls if you don’t want to.

Let’s Take A Look Around The New Massive Zara Store

