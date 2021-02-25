This Is What $13.8 Million Gets You In Burnaby Right Now

Sitting in Deer Lake Park, this Burnaby mansion has been known to attract attention for over a decade.

This infamous Burnaby mansion earned it’s name “Twin Cedars”, as it was the most expensive home in Metro Vancouver back in 2008 with the asking price of a cool $25 million

The masterfully crafted home has handcrafted hardwood, silk wall coverings and some of the finest quality materials from around the world. The large 14,600 sq-ft luxury home comes with cherry-wood ceilings, mahogany bookcases, panelling, oak mouldings & trim, and a gourmet kitchen with a unique circular feature. The lot itself though is what is captivating. It hosts breathtaking views of the mountains, carefully manicured gardens, an indoor racquetball court and viewing lounge, an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, a private tennis court, luxurious viewing gallery, and a games room.

This Burnaby mansion oozes luxury and fitted with everything one needs for a dream lifestyle.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 7629 Burris Street, Burnaby

: 7629 Burris Street, Burnaby Year Built : 1993

: 1993 Sale Price : $13,800,000

: $13,800,000 Interior : 14,605 sq-ft

: 14,605 sq-ft Bedrooms : 5

: 5 Bathrooms: 7

Inside The $13.8M Burnaby Mansion

