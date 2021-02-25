This Is What $13.8 Million Gets You In Burnaby Right Now

Christina Chandra | February 25, 2021
Burnaby Mansion
Photo: Jamie MacDougall / Engel & Volkers

Sitting in Deer Lake Park, this Burnaby mansion has been known to attract attention for over a decade.

This infamous Burnaby mansion earned it’s name “Twin Cedars”, as it was the most expensive home in Metro Vancouver back in 2008 with the asking price of a cool $25 million

The masterfully crafted home has handcrafted hardwood, silk wall coverings and some of the finest quality materials from around the world. The large 14,600 sq-ft luxury home comes with cherry-wood ceilings, mahogany bookcases, panelling, oak mouldings & trim, and a gourmet kitchen with a unique circular feature. The lot itself though is what is captivating. It hosts breathtaking views of the mountains, carefully manicured gardens, an indoor racquetball court and viewing lounge, an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, a private tennis court, luxurious viewing gallery, and a games room.

This Burnaby mansion oozes luxury and fitted with everything one needs for a dream lifestyle.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 7629 Burris Street, Burnaby
  • Year Built: 1993
  • Sale Price: $13,800,000
  • Interior: 14,605 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 7

Inside The $13.8M Burnaby Mansion

burnaby mansion with pool

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

burnaby mansion entrance

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

burnaby mansion sitting area

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

burnaby mansion kitchen

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

burnaby mansion

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

dining room

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

library burnaby home

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

theatre burnaby home

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

indoor court burnaby

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

tennis court burnaby mansion

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

burnaby mansion elevator

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

luxury bathroom

Photo: Graeme Liu PREC / REW

 

To learn more about the listing, click here.

