Burnaby Lake Is Getting a Massive New Aquatic and Recreational Centre

The City of Burnaby is replacing the CG Brown Memorial Pool and Burnaby Lake Arena with a brand new recreation centre.

The new aquatic and rec centre will be located on the same site at 3676 Kensington Avenue. The facilities is being designed to better meet the growing community’s needs. It is also expected to provide a high-quality visitor experience and sports complex that will entertain well into the future.

This joins a growing list of new community centres going up throughout the province. In addition to Burnaby, there are currently new centres proposed for New West, North Vancouver, and Surrey.

RELATED: Cineplex To Open New Rec Room Entertainment Centre In Burnaby This Summer

About The Facility

HCMA will be designing the new facility. They have previously designed Killarney Community Pool and Hillcrest Centre in Vancouver, the new Minoru Centre for Active Living in Richmond, and many others.

What Will Be Inside?

a destination-sized aquatic centre with 50 m competition pool with 8 lanes 25m pool, a leisure pool, and a family-sized hot pool grandstand seating capacity for 750 spectators, including 550 in an upper seating area and 200 on-deck with space for additional temporary spectator seating during large scale competitions. a leisure and wellness zone, sauna and steam rooms



a NHL-sized ice rink with 5 change rooms and grandstand seating for 200 spectators

reception areas and a café

sports hall of fame display area

indoor and outdoor social areas

public art

vehicle parking both on the surface and underground

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022 for a completion sometime in 2023.

A Glimpse of The Future Burnaby Lake Recreation Centre

The city is currently seeking public input on the design and concept. Residents are being asked to take part in an online survey open until June 20, 2021.

For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section.