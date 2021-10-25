Burnaby Is Getting Their First BC Cannabis Store This Week

Although BC Cannabis stores are nothing new, there haven’t been many locations in Metro Vancouver.

These stores are a part of the The BC Liquor Distribution Branch. As the public retailer of non-medical cannabis throughout the province, BC Cannabis Stores provide both information and products in a responsible manner.

Their first Metro Vancouver location opened in Port Coquitlam last year, with their New West location opening afterwards. Now a third location is opening in Burnaby this week.

RELATED: The 7 Best Hidden Gem Restaurants To Try In Burnaby

The new location is located on Kingsway, just by Metrotown Mall in Burnaby, and the date for the grand opening is set for Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

It will be located inside the Old Orchard Shopping Centre.



Although this will be the first BC Cannabis store in Burnaby, a few other locations have been open and running for some time.

Other Metro Vancouver Locations Include:

New Westminster: Queensborough Smart Centres, L110 – 805 Boyd Street

Port Coquitlam: Nicola, 109- 985 Nicola Avenue

(Coming soon) Port Coquitlam: Oxford Crossing, 4110-1971, Lougheed Hwy

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

Burnaby Cannabis Store

Location: 4429 Kingsway Unit 1, Burnaby,

Opening Date: October 27, 2021