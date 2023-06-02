Burnaby Central Railway Is A Must-Visit Attraction For All Ages

All aboard! For a fun activity the whole family can enjoy, look no further than the Burnaby Central Railway.

Operated by the British Columbia Society of Model Engineers, this popular attraction is loved by kids (and all those young at heart).

Burnaby Central Railway

This popular mini train is located at Confederation Park in North Burnaby. This local gem is open 11 am to 5 pm from Easter to Thanksgiving, including weekends and stat holidays.

The site also features a mini museum, a concession stand, and ample outdoor space suitable — making it the perfect place to host birthday parties, field trips and other group functions.

The trains pull multiple cars carrying 20 or more passengers for a two mile ride through the woods. The course features bridges, tunnels, crossovers and spirals. A single ride takes approximately 10 minutes (but you will likely want to go again).

The train’s engines have all been built by hand based on drawings, patterns and castings. They’re then machined, welded and fabricated into finished locomotives.

The steam engines are true 1/8th scale miniatures and they huff and puff much like their full-size counterparts.

The Garden Railway — one of the largest Guage 1 garden railways in Metro Vancouver — opened in 2018 and is also available for viewing.

Burnaby Central Railway has three battery-powered miniature electric and diesel locomotives, as well as a gas powered hydraulic engine, that are ready to respond quickly when demand for rides is high.

Rides are super cheap too — only $4.50 for each ride and that applies to all guests 3 and up.

About the Railway

When: Open 11 am to 5 pm from Easter to Thanksgiving, including weekends and stat holidays

Where: Confederation Park at 120 North Willingdon Avenue, five blocks north of East Hastings Street, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride for all passengers 3 years old and up or $40.00 for 10 ride passes (the pass may be used over multiple days, and there’s no expiration date)