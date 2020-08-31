A Fetch 19+ Mean Girls Themed High Tea Is Coming To Vancouver

A new boozy high tea experience is coming to Vancouver and it’s so fetch. The Brunch Club is hosting the Mean Girls themed high tea, which you’ll definitely want to check out if you’re a fan of the film.

It’s coming for two days only in late November so plan accordingly. Guests are encouraged to wear pink (for obvious reasons) and definitely not sweat pants.

Grab your fellow “Plastics” and enjoy You Go Glen CoCo cocktails, Prosecco, Kalteen bars and The Burn Book itself.

There will also be a variety of carbs to dig into as you watch classic clips from the movie.

It costs $60 per person and includes all high tea fixins and one themed cocktail.

The Brunch Club Mean Girls High Tea

When: Saturday, Nov. 21st to Sunday, Nov. 22nd, 2020

Where: Vancouver, exact location TBA

Cost: $60 per person (includes food and one cocktail)

