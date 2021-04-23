Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

As cases continue to surge so do the sweeping restrictions across the province, which have sadly left the following local gems off limits in BC.

While visiting these places is not an option right now, we can always reminisce about our time spent there and dream about one day going back.

Local Gems Currently Off Limits In BC

Joffre Lakes, near Pemberton



Of course, we all miss escaping to this beautiful place near Pemberton that is quite arguably one of the most awe-inspiring sights to see in the province. Just look at the absolutely stunning turquoise blue waters.

Othello Tunnels, Hope



This popular attraction in Hope has been closed for quite some time. But pre-pandemic, the more than 100-year-old tunnels were always filled with people marveling at the history and beauty.

It also offers picturesque views of Coquihalla Provincial Park and the Kettle Valley Railway.

Quarry Rock, North Vancouver



The trail once filled with hikers has also been off limits for awhile, due to the pandemic. Because of the narrow trails and a relatively small viewing point at the top, it’s easy to see why they’d shut it down.

But this Deep Cove gem will probably be at the top of people’s lists of places to visit once restrictions ease.

Fred Gingell Park, Tsawwassen

This one is quite literally a hidden gem and unless you’re a local, you’ve probably never heard of it before. But it offers a lookout point with incredible views of the Strait of Georgia and the Gulf Islands. It’s an amazing spot to watch the sunset in Tsawwassen.

There’s also a hidden stairway down to the beach which is referred to as being a mini version of the Grouse Grind.

MacMillan Provincial Park, Near Nanaimo

The serene MacMillan Provincial Park on Vancouver Island also remains closed. It’s home to Cathedral Grove, which is known for its giant Douglas fir trees.

Those who have visited this spot likely miss taking a stroll through the network of lush trees, with some more than 800 years old.

Hopefully, restrictions will start lifting by summer and we can visit some of our favourite places again. Until then, let us know in the comments below the places you miss exploring the most.

