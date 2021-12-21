B.C. To Reveal ‘Additional COVID-19 Measures’ Today As Cases Surge

UPDATE: Here’s all the latest changes and restrictions just announced by Bonnie Henry.

Just one day after BC’s new restrictions came into effect, the provincial government plans to increase COVID-19 measures.

A media briefing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon where Bonnie Henry will provide an update on the spread of Omicron, along with a set of new restrictions.

In a release to the media, B.C. stated “public health is monitoring the increase in cases in British Columbia and developments in other jurisdictions, and will outline additional COVID-19 measures during Tuesday’s regular media briefing.”

As of writing, it’s not known what these additional measures might be, but there is a hint.

Prior to the media briefing at 1:30 p.m., health officials have scheduled a meeting with the hospitality industry. As a result, many predict the new restrictions may impact restaurants, hotels and travel.

COVID-19 cases in B.C. grew by 2,550 over the weekend, bringing the province total to 5,435 active cases.

The current restrictions which came into effect on December 20th were slated to remain in place until Jan. 31, 2022 unless renewed by provincial health officials.

