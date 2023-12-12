This FREE Employment Program Pays You To Attend Workshops & Gain Work Experience

Looking to kickoff Spring with a new job? As most of us know, finding a job isn’t easy, but luckily the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC is making it easier for young people to get their foot in the door.

The organization is offering a FREE 10-week online program to help youth and young adults find and keep a job in their respective fields.

What Youth Works Offers

The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC connects young people with the support, training and services they need to gain a competitive edge in their industry and increase their chances of landing a good job locally.

The best part is, participants actually get paid an hourly wage while attending four weeks of workshops and training, followed by a fully subsidized six week work experience placement with a local employer.

The virtual workshops during the program touch on everything from interview skills to resume and cover letter preparation to make young people stand out from other applicants.

Short-term certificate training will help participants get noticed by employers as well.

The organization also offers ongoing one-on-one support for up to 3 months as well as a monetary completion bonus incentive for those who successfully complete the program.

Who’s Eligible

The one-of-a-kind Youth Works employment program is available for those aged 15 to 30 living in the lower mainland. Participants must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or have refugee status.

And they should be eager to learn new skills, acquire work experience and be ready to land a job. They also have to be in need of support and assistance to develop employment readiness and overcome any barriers to employment.

How To Register

The next intake of youth is for a program beginning January 15, 2024. Spots are limited, so you must apply in advance to be considered for a seat in the program. The workshops are held between 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m through March 24, 2024.

You can apply online by visiting [email protected] or contact (604) 591-9262 ext. 117.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Coast BC program is a great opportunity for young people to find a job close to them to further hone their skills and build the foundation they need for a successful career no matter what their background is.

This is branded content made in partnership with Boys and Girls Club of South Coast BC. To learn more about the programs they have to offer, please visit them online.