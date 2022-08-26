This FREE 10-Week Activity Leader Program Offers You Paid Work

Looking to gain valuable hands-on work experience?

Getting started in the workforce can be incredibly tough, but luckily the BGC South Coast BC is making it easier for young people to get their foot in the door.

The organization is recruiting for an innovative Club Activity Leader for its Youth Works employment program. And you might just be the perfect fit.

The Youth Works Opportunity

This one-of-a-kind program provides participants with up to 10 weeks of paid work and hands-on training as a Club Activity Leader in one of its eight local kids Clubs located throughout Metro Vancouver. There are Clubs in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Delta and Langley.

It includes funding for transit as well as clothing for interviews and work.

The program also offers paid certification training courses in Childcare First Aid, WHMIS, Superhost and more.

So, not only will you get paid while attending the program, but you’ll have a chance to secure ongoing employment at BGC South Coast BC with an opportunity for advancement once it’s completed.

Who’s Eligible

The ideal candidate must be aged 19 to 30 and fit the following criteria:

Interested in working with kids of various ages

Wants to work in a super fun workplace full of laughter, excitement and enthusiasm

Prepared to plan a variety of indoor and outdoor activities

Punctual and reliable

You should also be prepared to participate in the following activities:

Indoor & outdoor sports

Arts & crafts

Games & activities

Educational & steam programs

Day trips to local fun spots

How To Sign Up

Spots are limited, so it’s recommended to apply as soon as possible. You can do so by following the instructions on this Eventbrite page.

If you have any questions and wish to speak to a staff member, call: 604-591-9262 ext. 117. Those ages 15-30 can also look this similar and free 10-week program.

