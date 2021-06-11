Cheap Eats: This Vancouver Gem Serves All Day Breakfast Starting At $2.95

Start the day off right with a comfort food breakfast in Vancouver that is easy on the wallet.

Bon’s Off Broadway has been a local favourite for cheap eats for years. Famous for it’s all-day breakfast dishes starting at just $2.95.

And one thing is for sure, these cheap eats are a great way to cure a hangover.

Bon's Off Broadway was brought to life by owner Bon Wong. It's prime location has been open since 1996, and the breakfast price hasn't changed the whole time they've been open. Although not the prettiest of places, the inside of the restaurant is full of character. Nearly every wall covered in graffiti and old school posters. Customers are actually encouraged to leave their mark behind. The special includes breakfast staples like two eggs (any style), hashbrowns, a choice of ham or sausages and two pieces of toast. Add a coffee to your meal for just an extra $1, with unlimited free refills. While the special is the draw, you actually have a lot of options at this Vancouver breakfast joint. Other menu options include French toast, omelettes, and pancakes. However, most people do go for the $2.95 special because well, it's hard to beat that good of a deal. Bon's Off Broadway When: Open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 2451 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.