Despite Restrictions, Bonnie Henry Says You Can Still Visit Whistler

Cases of COVID-19 have been soaring in Whistler, with a reported 547 cases in the past month alone. However, the ski resort hasn’t shut down.

That said, many bars have been forced to close. As well, Whistler RCMP have been cracking down on reports of people breaking public health violations. This weekend alone RCMP responded to 7 different complaints and issued 5 tickets.

Still, Dr. Bonnie Henry is still saying it is ok to visit Whistler, just to ensure you are not staying over and gathering before and after.

“What I’m telling people is it’s okay to go outside to go skiing. It’s the ‘befores and the afters,’ the parties, and the getting together, and the social gathering — those have never been acceptable,” she said.

Stay Local or Use Your Whistler Pass?

There is some confusion stirring with the recommendation to stay local, as well as those wondering what will come of the existing passes they purchased. There have been hints that people with passes that expire at the end of this season might be allowed to roll them over until next year, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Dr. Henry has said that efforts are being made to help people with discounted passes who are nervous about violating her “stay local” request.

“I know they are coming out with a plan. I expect it will be next week,” added Dr. Henry

