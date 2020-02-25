This Metro Vancouver Eatery Has A “Netflix and Chill” Inspired Donut

Looking for the perfect snack for a Netflix and chill kind of night? Boca Grande Donut Shop has just the thing.

Appropriately called the Netflix N Chill, this donut is the ultimate guilty pleasure.

The specialty donut features a butter glaze (made with real butter), topped off with salted and buttered popcorn and a house-made caramel drizzle.

Give in to your indulgence with one of these decadent treats at $4.50 each.

Boca Grande also has a variety of other awesome donut creations (grape dip, chai sugar, pina colada, peanut butter chocolate, banana cake and more).

They even have XL donuts that can act as birthday cakes or as a way to mark other special occasions.

But the eatery isn’t just about the sweets—they also have tacos! So, you definitely have to drop by here (or order in) ASAP.

Netflix N Chill Donuts at Boca Donut Shop

When: Open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: #106 – 4841 Delta Street, Delta

Cost: $4.50 each

