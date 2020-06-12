Berry Lover’s Dream: Get These Giant Cinnamon Buns For A Limited Time

Grounds For Coffee has done it again. Best known for its cinnamon bun creations, the popular shop has unveiled its newest offering—blueberry buns.

They will be able for a limited-time only later this month, to celebrate the beginning of blueberry season. And what better way to celebrate than by indulging in one of these berry delicious treats.

Their classic cinnamon bun is topped off with cream cheese frosting and a fresh blueberry compote—for a refreshing dessert to welcome the arrival of summer.

Act quickly, these will likely sell out fast. Pre-orders are available now for pick up June 19 to 22.

Blueberry buns at Grounds For Coffee

When: Available June 19 to 22 only

Where: Pick up at their 2565 Alma Street location or their 2088 Commercial Drive store

