Black Vancouver Is Hosting A Protest Next Month For Emancipation Day

Black Vancouver is hosting an Emancipation Day protest next month, in support of racial justice.

The demonstration follows three protests that took place in June. Each one called for an end to police brutality and anti-black racism.

The next event is happening on Saturday, August 1st to commemorate the passing of the slavery abolition act in 1833. This legislation ended chattel slavery throughout the British Empire, which includes Canada.

“Celebrating Emancipation Day helps us to remember that all people deserve to be treated fairly and with respect,” the Black Vancouver website states. “As we celebrate the black cultural impact/culture of Vancouver we acknowledge that though there is much change needed in many places, we cannot forget the ones in our very own city as well. We strive to educate to let as many Vancouverites know of the petitions that are available to start to effect in Vancouver.”

The protest is taking place at the Olympic Cauldron from 12-3 pm. Organizers are asking protesters to wear dark, non-branded clothing as well as masks and gloves. Social distancing is still key during this event, as the pandemic is ongoing.

