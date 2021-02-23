A New Food Truck Serving Sweet and Savory Crepes Just Rolled Into Vancouver

Craving crepes? Vancouver has an all-new eatery on four wheels serving up just that.

Mobile creperie Bistrot Van has a variety of sweet and savoury options to choose from.

Bistrot Van

Sweet Crepe Line-Up (served with whipped cream and your choice of toppings):

Nutella

Honey

Coconut flakes

Maple syrup

Banana

Savoury Crepe Line-Up

Goat cheese, Grenoble nuts, salad mix with vinaigrette

Sockeye salmon, cream cheese, salad with vinaigrette

Ham, French Conte cheese

Marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, salad and balsamic

All of their crepes are made with organic milk, flour and free-range eggs.

For up to date information on where their truck will be located on any given day, check out their website or Instagram page.

