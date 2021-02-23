A New Food Truck Serving Sweet and Savory Crepes Just Rolled Into Vancouver

Meagan Gill | February 23, 2021
Food
Bistrot Van
Photo: @bistrotvan

Craving crepes? Vancouver has an all-new eatery on four wheels serving up just that.

Mobile creperie Bistrot Van has a variety of sweet and savoury options to choose from.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BistrotVan (@bistrotvan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BistrotVan (@bistrotvan)

Bistrot Van

Sweet Crepe Line-Up (served with whipped cream and your choice of toppings):

  • Nutella
  • Honey
  • Coconut flakes
  • Maple syrup
  • Banana

Savoury Crepe Line-Up

  • Goat cheese, Grenoble nuts, salad mix with vinaigrette
  • Sockeye salmon, cream cheese, salad with vinaigrette
  • Ham, French Conte cheese
  • Marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, salad and balsamic

All of their crepes are made with organic milk, flour and free-range eggs.

For up to date information on where their truck will be located on any given day, check out their website or Instagram page.

You Might Also Like:

 

For more must-try eats in Vancouver and beyond, check out our Food section.

Log in or create an account to save content