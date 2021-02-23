A New Food Truck Serving Sweet and Savory Crepes Just Rolled Into Vancouver

Craving crepes? Vancouver has an all-new eatery on four wheels serving up just that.
Mobile creperie Bistrot Van has a variety of sweet and savoury options to choose from.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bistrot Van
Sweet Crepe Line-Up (served with whipped cream and your choice of toppings):
- Nutella
- Honey
- Coconut flakes
- Maple syrup
- Banana
Savoury Crepe Line-Up
- Goat cheese, Grenoble nuts, salad mix with vinaigrette
- Sockeye salmon, cream cheese, salad with vinaigrette
- Ham, French Conte cheese
- Marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, salad and balsamic
All of their crepes are made with organic milk, flour and free-range eggs.
For up to date information on where their truck will be located on any given day, check out their website or Instagram page.
You Might Also Like:
- Vancouver Has A New Destination For All Things BBQ
- Kevin Smith’s Mooby’s Pop-Up Is Coming To Vancouver Next
For more must-try eats in Vancouver and beyond, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.