Get Matcha & Milk Tea Ice Cream Sandwiches At This Sweet Shop

Beta 5 Chocolates has done it again. They’re offering up a super sweet duo you’re going to want to try ASAP as it’s available for a limited-time only.

Their latest treat for this week is the matcha and mango milk tea ice cream sandwiches. Get a pack of four for $25, with two of each flavour.

Matcha lovers can dig into a matcha cookie with matcha flavoured ice cream in between—for the ultimate snack.

The mango milk tea ice cream sandwich is made up of mango ice cream, milk tea ice cream and a black tea cookie.

Whether it’s a midnight snack or you’re hoping to pack it away for a socially distant picnic—this cool treat will surely hit the spot.

You can place your order on their website for pick-up or delivery.

Beta 5 Chocolates

Where: Pick up at 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

