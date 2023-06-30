Patio season is officially upon us. Make the most of the season by exploring the best patios in Burnaby to eat, drink and soak up the sunshine with friends and family.

From mountaintop views to waterside breezes, Burnaby has some of the most beautiful patios in Metro Vancouver.

Best Patios in Burnaby

Trattoria

Grab a seat on their Burnaby location’s patio centrally located near Metrotown. It’s the perfect place to people watch while digging into a variety of Italian favourites.

Address: 4501 Kingsway #102

Earls – Station Square

The Station Square location offers a sprawling covered patio to spend all of those warm summer evenings. Their menu has a plethora of share plates, plant-based dishes, and seafood.

Address: 6070 Silver Drive

Hart House

This beautiful tudor-style mansion right on the lake is all about classic Pacific Northwest dishes that are sure to impress even the pickiest of diners. Plus, it has one of the most beautiful patios you can find in the city.

Address: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue

Lost in the 50’s Burgers

Turn back the clock at this 50s inspired drive-in diner. It features all the classic diner dishes, including hamburgers, fish & chips, pulled pork, beef dip, hot dogs, milkshakes, floats and lemonade. They also have a quaint 50s themed patio to enjoy your meal on.

Address: 7741 Edmonds Street

JOEY Restaurants

For casual dining and good vibes, look no further than JOEY Burnaby. Grab a seat on their patio and dig into a vast selection of appies, entrees and cocktails.

Address: 1899 Rosser Ave #109

Personas Patio + Restaurant + Lounge

Discover this gem tucked away in the Grand Villa Casino Hotel. It features classic pub fare and a comfortable patio perfect for Happy Hours or some late night bites.

Address: 4331 Dominion Street

White Spot – North Road

While this is not really a patio, it’s a unique car hop that is an absolute must for summer. Order up White Spot’s classic milkshakes, burgers, fries, and their signature Zoo sticks.

Address: 4075 North Road

The Keg

When it comes to good steak, The Keg does it best. Classic steak and seafood dishes are the mainstays at this stylish yet casual chain restaurant on Creek Avenue.

Address: 4510 Still Creek Avenue

Browns Socialhouse – Brentwood

Take a seat on the patio at the Brentwood location of Browns Socialhouse. This popular joint is best known for its hearty bowls, gourmet salads and more.

Address: 1908 Rosser Avenue

Studio Brewing

It’s hard to beat a cold one on a patio in the summertime. So, grab a pint (or two) at this beloved brewery. It also has a rotating list of food trucks on-site you can take advantage of.

Address: 5792 Beresford Street

Burnaby Mountain Restaurant

Check out this rustic-chic eatery offering eclectic West Coast cuisine, cocktails and a patio with unsurpassed views of the golf course. Find it at the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course and Driving Range. Note however that reservation is required to dine here.

Address: 7600 Halifax Street

Acqua Restaurant

Find a selection of pub plates and cocktails at this restaurant in the Executive Suites Hotel. It also features a patio to enjoy those long summer days on.

Address: 4201 Lougheed Hwy

Riverway Clubhouse

Discover classic Canadian fare in a lofty space with floor-to-ceiling windows and a patio with golf course views. It’s located at the Riverway Golf Course and Driving Range. Note however that reservation is required to dine here.

Address: 9001 Bill Fox Way

Cactus Club – North Burnaby

Enjoy all the classic sips and bites Cactus Club has to offer while soaking up the sights and sounds of the patio at their North Burnaby location. Their frozen cocktails somehow taste even more delicious on the patio.

Address: 4219 B Lougheed Hwy