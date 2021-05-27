This Local City Has Overtaken Vancouver As The Millennial Hot Spot of BC

A recent survey of over 85 Canadian cities ranks the best city in B.C. for millennials to settle down in and create a long-term life in.

There has been some dramatic changes since the last time this study was held merely 3 years ago in 2018, no less due to the global pandemic.

Whereas Vancouver had previously held the top spot in Metro Vancouver at #10, it has now dropped to #13, coming in after Toronto at #12.

Surprisingly, rising from their 2018 rank of #11, the city of New Westminster is now ranked #6 and tops the list as the millennial hotspot for BC.

It appears that many millennials are fleeing to the suburbs of Metro Vancouver looking for a more desirable and affordable life.

This national survey was presented by Point2Homes, an online real estate marketing firm. They crafted a poll that considered the best places for younger Canadians (i.e. millennials), to work, buy a home and raise a family.

The actual ranking was based on the following factors:

Income Housing Unemployment rate Life satisfaction Crime rate Healthcare Climate Level of education (the percentage of the population with a bachelor’s degree or higher) Total percentage of Millennials in the total population.

Here are how the other BC cities ranked:

#8 Victoria (previously #2)

#11 Burnaby (previously #14)

#13 Vancouver (previously #10)

#22 North Vancouver (previously #47)

#24 Saanich (previously #6)

#25 Richmond (previously #37)

#47 Delta (previously #59)

#48 Coquitlam (previously #41)

#54 Kelowna (previously #62)

#58 Nanaimo (previously #80)

#60 Prince George (previously #66)

#61 Kamloops (previously #73)

#71 Surrey (previously #64)

#73 Abbotsford (previously #79)

#83 Chilliwack (previously #82)

#84 Maple Ridge (previously #78)

#85 Langley (previously #85)

You can see the full list of rankings here.

