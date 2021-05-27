This Local City Has Overtaken Vancouver As The Millennial Hot Spot of BC

A recent survey of over 85 Canadian cities ranks the best city in B.C. for millennials to settle down in and create a long-term life in.
There has been some dramatic changes since the last time this study was held merely 3 years ago in 2018, no less due to the global pandemic.
Whereas Vancouver had previously held the top spot in Metro Vancouver at #10, it has now dropped to #13, coming in after Toronto at #12.
Surprisingly, rising from their 2018 rank of #11, the city of New Westminster is now ranked #6 and tops the list as the millennial hotspot for BC.
It appears that many millennials are fleeing to the suburbs of Metro Vancouver looking for a more desirable and affordable life.
This national survey was presented by Point2Homes, an online real estate marketing firm. They crafted a poll that considered the best places for younger Canadians (i.e. millennials), to work, buy a home and raise a family.
The actual ranking was based on the following factors:
- Income
- Housing
- Unemployment rate
- Life satisfaction
- Crime rate
- Healthcare
- Climate
- Level of education (the percentage of the population with a bachelor’s degree or higher)
- Total percentage of Millennials in the total population.
Here are how the other BC cities ranked:
- #8 Victoria (previously #2)
- #11 Burnaby (previously #14)
- #13 Vancouver (previously #10)
- #22 North Vancouver (previously #47)
- #24 Saanich (previously #6)
- #25 Richmond (previously #37)
- #47 Delta (previously #59)
- #48 Coquitlam (previously #41)
- #54 Kelowna (previously #62)
- #58 Nanaimo (previously #80)
- #60 Prince George (previously #66)
- #61 Kamloops (previously #73)
- #71 Surrey (previously #64)
- #73 Abbotsford (previously #79)
- #83 Chilliwack (previously #82)
- #84 Maple Ridge (previously #78)
- #85 Langley (previously #85)
You can see the full list of rankings here.
