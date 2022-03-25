The Best French Bakeries In Metro Vancouver

Craving a taste of Paris?

Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savoury, these French bakeries in Metro Vancouver will be sure to hit the spot.

Best French Bakeries In Metro Vancouver

L’atelier Patisserie

Step inside this small bakery serving up big French flavours. They’re all about artisanal French pastries, as well as a wide variety of bread and desserts. Of course, there’s also coffee.

Address: 260 E 5th Ave, Vancouver

Beaucoup Bakery

Visit this cozy patisserie and cafe when you’re craving croissants or any other French-style baked good. It’s one of the most popular bakeries in the city and one thing is for sure, it definitely will not disappoint.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

PAUL Bakery and Cafe

PAUL just opened in Vancouver in 2021, but the brand has been around for more than 130 years, so it knows a thing or two about making authentic French pastries, bread, macarons, sandwiches and more. It’s a great place to take a shopping break and indulge in a taste of Northern France.

Address: 1164 Robson St, Vancouver

Mon Paris Patisserie

Stop by this Paris-themed nook specializing in gourmet French pastries and desserts, plus light fare, coffee and tea. But you definitely can’t leave this place without trying one of their signature (and decadent) macarons. That’s what they’re best known for.

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Chez Christophe

Speaking of macarons, this place is also a hot spot for the beloved French treat. And they whip up something called croissant cubes (which are to die for), fresh fruit danishes, and double baked almond croissants as well.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Gourmand Macaron & Friends

Get your fill of macarons, croissants and other French favourites at this hidden gem in Ladner. They opened up during the pandemic and have been killing it with their authentic French baked goods, so be sure to add this spot to your list.

Address: 4857 Elliott Street #106, Ladner

