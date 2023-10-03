Where To Spot The Most Stunning Fall Foliage In British Columbia

Fall has officially arrived and it’s the season of exploring the best leaf peeping spots our beautiful province has to offer.

From buildings that changes colours with the seasons to local hikes that brings you through a colourful wonderland, it’s no wonder that this is many people’s favourite season of the year.

So why not make this autumn extra special by going on a beautiful weekend getaway to some of the most stunning cities in BC.

Where To Spot Stunning Fall Foliage In BC

Vernon

This charming city really comes alive during the fall season. Enjoy all the vibrant colours of autumn with several outdoor activities to take part in—like going for a stroll along one of the scenic trails, biking or getting in a few rounds of golf.

Smithers

Breathe in all that fresh mountain air and enjoy all the serene foliage to be found in this bustling little town. This place is as popular as ever for fishing and mountain biking during the off-season—so what are you waiting for?

Fernie

This quaint town is the perfect place to enjoy the best of the Canadian Rockies without as many crowds of people around, especially during the cooler months. It’s a beautiful destination to visit all seasons of the year and fall is no exception.

Osoyoos

Taking off to the desert may only seem like a good idea during the summer months—but fall is actually a great time to explore Osoyoos. Take in all the incredible sights during the crisp autumn months, while taking advantage of the variety of wineries to explore in the region.

Victoria

Last but certainly not least—check out the province’s capital to soak up the most vibrant hues the fall season has to offer. You can enjoy the scenic foliage while taking a walk around some of the city’s best parks, including the Inner Harbour, Beacon Hill Park and Lone Tree Hill.