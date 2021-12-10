7 Places Where You’ll Find The Best Cocktails In Surrey & Langley

You don’t have to go downtown just to get a good cocktail.
There are plenty of must-sip bevvies to be had in Surrey and Langley that you should definitely check out if you are in the area.
From tropical concoctions to lavender martinis there is something for everyone to enjoy. So why not have those holiday drinks closer to home by meeting up at one of these spots.
Best Cocktails in Surrey & Langley
Showshaa
Go for drinks at this popular spot, with two locations in Surrey. Try their “Delhy belly,” caesar or a Mowcow mule. They have Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily as well as late night drink specials from 10 p.m. to close.
Location: 3020 152 Street #101 and 7500 120 Street #201, Surrey
Morgans Restaurant & Wine Bar
You don’t have to go golfing to enjoy these cocktails. Morgans Restaurant and Bar is part of the Morgan Creek Golf Course, and it’s a great place to grab some drinks. Morgans cocktail list includes a sparkling cranberry gin cocktail, mojito, chocolate coffee martini, moscow mule and an Aperol spritz.
Location: 3500 Morgan Creek Way, Surrey
Haven Kitchen & Bar
Discover this haven in the heart of Langley. Haven Kitchen & Bar is best known for its creative selection of cocktails. It’s definitely the place to visit, especially on their Tiki Tuesdays. The tropical line-up includes the “painkiller,” which is a twist on a piña colada. Essentially, it will cure whatever ails you.
Location: 105-19664 64 Avenue, Langley
Roots & Wings Distillery
Caesar flights anyone? Then this is the place for you. Roots & Wings Distillery has a wide variety of other delicious drinks as well, including a lavender martini, nice double vice, vital lemonade, midnight mocha, maple cold brew, cardamom rebel sour and black hibiscus rebel.
Location: 7897 240 Street, Langley
The Raving Gamer Bistro
This gem has a plethora of drink offerings that will keep you coming back for more. Sip on their avocado gimlet, smoked martini, or coffee martini. They also have special cocktails designed for sports lovers, which include “The Euro” and “The Victory,” among others.
Location: 5735 203 Street #106, Langley
The Bench Wine Bar
While it may be called a wine bar, this place knows a thing or two about making some mean cocktails. Find everything from an old fashioned and an Aperol spritz to a blueberry spritzer and a limoncello margarita. It’s a fun spot to just sit back and relax while enjoying a drink with friends.
Location: 9124 Glover Rd #3 A, Langley
Katana
Head to this spot to sample a variety of cocktails that definitely won’t disappoint. They have all the classics: long island iced tea, black Russian, tequila sunrise, white sangria and a mai tai. They also have some frozen cocktails, including margaritas and daiquiris.
Location: 19957 Willowbrook Drive, Langley
