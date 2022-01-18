Bonnie Henry announced gyms and fitness centres across B.C. will be permitted to gradually reopen on January 20, after closing at the end of December.

When and if your local gym reopens, it will be required to enforce COVID-19 safety plans.

This includes limited capacity space, members showing their vaccine card and remaining spaced apart inside. Specifically, this entails occupancy limits based on seven square metres per person, up to a maximum of 25 people per space.

Masks must be worn at all times, except when exercising and will continue to be required for trainers and instructors.

The province initially rolled out on the restrictions on December 22 in an effort to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

Other restrictions, including the ban on gatherings, bars, nightclubs and lounges has been extended to February 16. This also includes weddings and funerals.

The Provincial Health Officer states she made the decision to extend those restrictions based on “the current rate of transmission” and hospitalizations, which are at their highest point since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are still in a pandemic,” said Henry, “as much as we want to be over it.”

